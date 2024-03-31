Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Grows By 38.5%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

FMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.5% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.