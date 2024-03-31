Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Grows By 38.5%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
FMY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,153. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
