Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Grows By 41.5%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 29th total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.12. 334,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

