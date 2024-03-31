Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Decreases By 10.4%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.8 days.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KHTRF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.92. 11,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,036. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

