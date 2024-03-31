Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Declines By 30.0%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 1,267,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.4 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

