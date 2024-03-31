Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Declines By 30.0%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 29th total of 1,267,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.4 days.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
