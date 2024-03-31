Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Drops By 17.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Procaps Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PROCW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,967. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

