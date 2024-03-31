Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW) Drops By 17.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Procaps Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PROCW remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,967. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
About Procaps Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.