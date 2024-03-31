Short Interest in Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Drops By 36.2%

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sound Group Price Performance

Shares of Sound Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. 25,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.72. Sound Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

