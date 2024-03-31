Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Declines By 17.3%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

