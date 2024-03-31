SingularityNET Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $167.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00001782 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00014878 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,158.28 or 0.99963096 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00145191 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,380,812.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.3318624 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $190,066,538.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

