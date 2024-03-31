Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 2,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Skeena Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $338,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skeena Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.
Skeena Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Skeena Resources stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 243,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,753. The company has a market capitalization of $417.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.65.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
