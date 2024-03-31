SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the February 29th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 403,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,809. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $837.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

