Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the February 29th total of 608,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMSI

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Stock Up 2.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 172,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.