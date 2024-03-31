Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 35,150 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,504. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

