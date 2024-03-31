Southern Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,032 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Transocean by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Transocean by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,663,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,673,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,292,700. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

