Southern Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.81. 715,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

