Southern Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 385,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,075. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.