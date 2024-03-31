Southern Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,262,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market cap of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

