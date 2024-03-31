Southern Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.09. 1,124,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,151. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.63 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

