Southern Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Southern Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,700. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.