SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.76. 3,154,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,539. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

