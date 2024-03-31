SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 637,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFAX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

