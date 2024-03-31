Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,367,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,963,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

