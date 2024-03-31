Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

MCD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $281.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day moving average of $280.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.