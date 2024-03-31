Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,355. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

