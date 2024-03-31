Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. 1,993,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

