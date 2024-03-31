Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.11%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

