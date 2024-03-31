State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Trading Up 1.5 %

STT stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 2,202,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.