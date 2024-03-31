Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,778,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after buying an additional 698,884 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.77. 1,396,702 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

