Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $285,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYI. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of MYI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 399,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,326. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.