Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. 1,964,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,865. The stock has a market cap of $701.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.82%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

