Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,929 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,448. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

