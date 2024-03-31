Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $123.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

