Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
