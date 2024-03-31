Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stryve Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNAXW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,685. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Stryve Foods Company Profile
