Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.10

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $7.10 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00023417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00014872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,288.39 or 1.00033360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00144595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035978 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $350.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

