SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 333,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of SuperCom stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 679,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,960. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $997,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.