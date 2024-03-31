Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Short Interest Up 25.9% in March

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Surrozen Trading Up 9.6 %

SRZN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Get Surrozen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.