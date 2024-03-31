Tenret Co LLC Invests $5.61 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 3,008,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

