Tenret Co LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tenret Co LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.4% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

