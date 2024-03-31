Tenret Co LLC Takes $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 196,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,456. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

