Tenret Co LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 267,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

