The Bank of Nova Scotia to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$70.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.45. The company has a market cap of C$85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5794033 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.66.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

