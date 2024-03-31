The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.29.

NYSE CI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $363.19. 1,162,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,007. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.56 and a 200-day moving average of $308.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

