The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,736. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

