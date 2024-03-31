Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.89 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.89 billion and $174.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00007427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015376 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00023628 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00014795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,617.78 or 1.00073026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00143061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,104,793,827 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,104,809,702.612289 with 3,470,392,471.5616136 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.15076306 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $176,208,267.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.