Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

