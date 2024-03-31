Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

