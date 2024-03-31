Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.