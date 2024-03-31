Velas Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $46.56 million and $947,300.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00075942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00026119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,573,640,677 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

