VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $314,485.70 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. One VIBE token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $314,485.70 and $615.74 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

