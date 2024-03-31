VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 158,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 579.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

