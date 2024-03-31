VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in March

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.86.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
